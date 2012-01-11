By Mark Gleeson
| CAPE TOWN
CAPE TOWN Jan 11 Ghana are sweating on
the fitness of key striker Asamoah Gyan before naming their
African Nations Cup finals squad later on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old forward has a hamstring injury which
threatens his participation in the tournament this month.
A decision on the possibility of a full recovery, by the
time Ghana play their first match on Jan. 24, must be be made by
midnight GMT, the deadline for the submission of squads to the
Confederation of African Football's headquarters in Cairo.
"Asamoah will only be taken to the competition if he
recovers on time," the Ghana Football Association president
Kwesi Nyantakyi told the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.
The former Sunderland striker, now on loan in the United
Arab Emirates, has been working with a Serbian medical team put
together by coach Goran Stevanovic since arriving at Ghana's
pre-tournament training camp in Rustenburg, South Africa earlier
this week.
"I'm really important to the team and I will do anything
possible to get fit for the Nations Cup," Gyan told the Ghana
Football Association website www.ghanafa.org last week.
Ghana have high hopes of winning he title after finishing
runners-up at the 2010 tournament and reaching the World Cup
quarter-finals 18 months ago. They play in Group D at the
Nations Cup with Botswana, Guinea and Mali.
Tunisia are also waiting until just before the deadline to
submit their squad because of injuries to Issam Jemaa and Mejdi
Traoui.
AJ Auxerre striker Jemaa returned to light training in
Dubai, where Tunisia are based this week, on Tuesday but Traoui
is still sidelined, officials said.
Tunisia are in Group C with co-hosts Gabon, Morocco and
Niger.
(Reporting By Mark Gleeson, editing by Justin Palmer)