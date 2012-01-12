Jan 12 Asamoah Gyan was included in
Ghana's squad for the African Nations Cup finals after coach
Goran Stevanovic decided his hamstring injury had recovered
enough to be included, the country's football association
announced on Thursday.
The presence of the 26-year-old striker in the 23-man squad
for the tournament starting on Jan. 21 in Equatorial Guinea and
Gabon had been uncertain up until the deadline for submission of
squad lists by the 16 competing nations.
Ghana will again be without injured talisman Michael Essien
and AC Milan striker Kevin-Prince Boateng, who "retired" from
international football last year to avoid playing in the Nations
Cup.
However, captain John Mensah returns for his fourth
tournament appearance as one of 14 of the 23 players who
represented the country at the World Cup in 2010, where Ghana
reached the quarter-finals.
Among the newcomers are former German junior international
Charles Takyi, who last year received FIFA permission to switch
international allegiance.
Ghana play their opening Group D game against Botswana in
Franceville on Jan. 24. They also meet Guinea and Mali in the
opening round.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Daniel Adjei (Liberty Professionals), Adam
Kwarasey (Stromsgodset), Ernest Sowah (Berekum Chelsea)
Defenders: Lee Addy (Dalian Aerbim), Masawudu Alhassan
(Genoa), John Boye (Stade Rennes), Samuel Inkoom (Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk), John Mensah (Olympique Lyon), Jonathan Mensah
(Evian Thonon Gaillard), Daniel Opare (Standard Liege), John
Paintsil (Leicester City), Isaac Vorsah (Hoffenheim)
Midfielders: Mohammed Abu (Stromsgodset), Emmanuel Agyemang
Badu (Udinese), Anthony Annan (Vitesse Arnhem), Kwadwo Asamoah
(Udinese), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Derek Boateng
(Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Sulley Muntari (Inter Milan), Charles
Takyi (St Pauli)
Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Asamoah Gyan
(Al Ain), Prince Tagoe (Bursaspor)
