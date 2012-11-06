ACCRA Nov 6 Teenager Joseph Alfred Duncan, who has played four minutes of senior football, has received a call-up from Ghana for an African Nations Cup warm-up friendly against the Cape Verde Islands next week.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who made his debut for Inter Milan against Pescara in August, is one of two newcomers named by coach Kwesi Appiah for the match in Lisbon next Tuesday.

The coach has picked a squad of fringe players, resting most of his regulars to look at possible back-up choices as Ghana use the game to prepare for January's African Nations Cup finals in South Africa, where they meet the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Niger in their first-round group.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Adjei (Liberty Professionals), Fatau Dauda (AshantiGold)

Defenders: David Addy (Vitoria Guimaraes), Jerry Akamenko (Eskisehirspor), Nana Kwasi Asare (FC Utrecht), Kissi Boateng (Berekum Chelsea), Samuel Inkoom (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Jonathan Mensah (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Awal Mohammed (Maritzburg United), John Paintsil (Hapoel Tel Aviv)

Midfielders: Albert Adomah (Bristol City), Anthony Annan (Osasuna), Solomon Asante (Berekum Chelsea), Christian Atsu (FC Porto), Derek Boateng (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk), Joseph Alfred Duncan (Inter Milan), Edwin Gyimah (SuperSport United), Mubarak Wakasu

Forwards: Richmond Boakye (Sassuolo), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Abdul Majeed Warris (BK Hacken).