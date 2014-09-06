JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 Ghana needed a penalty and a post to avoid defeat at home to Uganda in Kumasi on Saturday, drawing 1-1 in an unconvincing opening to their African Nations Cup qualifying campaign.

Ghana were looking for a new start after their World Cup problems which included a players strike over money and the sending home of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari for indiscipline.

But against unfancied opponents in their Group E qualifier, they had to come from behind when a long-range effort on the turn from Tony Mawejje, who plays his club football in Iceland, gave Uganda a surprise lead on the stroke of half-time.

Ghana won a penalty after Denis Iguma fouled Abdul Majeed Waris in the 50th minute, allowing Dede Ayew to convert for the equaliser.

But Ghana, who did not make it past the first round in Brazil, were grateful to see Luwagga Kizito's angled effort come back off the upright in the second half.