ACCRA, Sept 12 Ghana parted company with coach Kwesi Appiah on Friday 48 hours after a dramatic win away to neighbours Togo resurrected their African Nations Cup qualifying campaign.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah have agreed to mutually part ways," said a statement confirming reports that had been circulating for several days.

"The two parties met on Friday morning to reach the agreement on the departure of Mr Appiah."

Ghana beat Togo 3-2 in a dramatic finish in their Group E game on Wednesday after a disappointing start to their campaign last weekend when Uganda held them to a 1-1 draw in Kumasi.

Appiah took Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil where they failed to win a game in a difficult first round group with Germany, Portugal and the United States. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)