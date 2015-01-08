ACCRA Jan 8 Ghana have left out Jeffrey Schlupp from their final African Nations Cup squad, avoiding a showdown with Leicester City over the availability of the injured defender.

Abdul Majeed Waris has also been left out by new coach Avram Grant who called up Norwegian-based striker Mahatma Otoo as a late replacement, the Ghana Football Association said on Thursday.

Both Schlupp and Waris were asked to travel to Spain for an examination by Ghana's team doctor. The squad are preparing in Sevilla for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea, which starts on Jan. 17.

Schlupp's call-up drew strident criticism from Leicester manager Nigel Pearson who warned his Premier League club might be forced to release the player to go to the camp in terms of FIFA regulations but would do all he could to make sure the player did not take to the field in anything but proper physical condition.

Ghana will be captained by 29-year-old Asamoah Gyan who competes at a fifth Nations Cup finals.

The Black Stars' first game at the finals is against Senegal on Jan. 19 and they also play Algeria and South Africa in Group C.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Mirandes), Fatau Dauda (AshGold), Ernest Sowah (Don Bosco)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Esperance), Mohammed Awal (Maritzburg United), Daniel Amartey (FC Copenhagen), John Boye (Erciyesspor), Edwin Gyimah (Mpumalanga Black Aces), Jonathan Mensah (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Baba Rahman (FC Augsburg)

Midfielders: David Accam (Chicago Fire), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht), Afriyie Acquah (Parma), Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese), Solomon Asante (TP Mazembe Englebert), Christian Atsu (Everton), Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille), Rabiu Mohammed (FK Krasnodar), Mubarak Wakaso (Celtic)

Forwards: Kwesi Appiah (Cambridge United), Jordan Ayew (FC Lorient), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Mahatma Otoo (Sogndal). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)