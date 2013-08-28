(Corrects country in final par)

Aug 28 Michael Essien is poised to make a first international appearance in more than two years after being named as a surprise inclusion in Ghana's squad for a key World Cup qualifier against Zambia next month.

The Chelsea midfielder returns to the side after a long self-imposed exile, along with AC Milan's Kevin-Prince Boateng and Dede Ayew of Olympique Marseille, who had also previously refused call-ups from the Black Stars.

The trio's inclusion added depth to an already strong 26-man squad named by coach Kwesi Appiah for the home tie in Kumasi on Sept. 6, the Ghana Football Association announced.

Ghana only need a draw to win their group and progress to the final round of African qualifiers for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Ghana also named three new-comers in the squad: Spain-based goalkeeper Brimah Razak, midfielder Raman Chibsah from newly promoted Serie A club Sassuolo and Frank Acheampong, who recently signed for Anderlecht in Belgium. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)