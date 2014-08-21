ACCRA Aug 21 Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari, who were sent home from the World Cup in disgrace, have been dropped from the Ghana squad for next month's African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Also out is Michael Essien, who made a rare public outburst after the tournament at his lack of playing time in Brazil and then quickly apologised, as well as midfielder Albert Adomah and goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah recalled Leicester City's Jeffery Schlupp and David Accam, who plays in Sweden, after the pair were cut from the final squad for the World Cup finals.

The Blacks Stars play Uganda on Sept. 5 in Kumasi and away in neighbouring Togo five days later.

German-born Boateng was sent home ahead of Ghana's last group game in Brazil against Portugal after allegedly swearing at Appiah, a charge he denied.

Muntari punched a GFA official in a heated argument over bonus payments.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Stephen Adams (Aduana Stars), Razak Braimah (Mirandes), Fatau Dauda (Chippa United)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Esperance), Mohammed Awal (Maritzburg United), John Boye (Erciyesspor), Jonathan Mensah (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC), Daniel Opare (FC Porto), Baba Rahman (FC Augsburg), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Parma), Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Udinese), Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus), Christian Atsu (Everton), Andre Ayew (Olympique de Marseille), Yusif Chibsah (Sassuolo), Edwin Gyimah (Mpumalanga Black Aces), Rabiu Mohammed (Kuban Krasnodar), Asante Solomon (TP Mazembe Englebert), Mubarak Wakaso (Rubin Kazan)

Forwards: David Accam (Helsingborg), Jordan Ayew (Lorient), Asamoah Gyan (Al Ain), Abdul Majeed Waris (Spartak Moscow). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)