CONAKRY Oct 10 Former Liverpool striker Aboubacar Titi Camara has been replaced as Guinea's sports minister following a cabinet reshuffle, local media reported on Wednesday.

Camara, who captained Guinea and spent most of his career at clubs in France's Ligue 1, was among several ministers removed in a government reshuffle.

Camara said he was happy with what he achieved during his 21 months in office. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)