CONAKRY, Sept 5 AC Milan midfielder Kevin
Constant has ended his international exile and arrived to play
for Guinea in their African Nations Cup final-round, first-leg
qualifier against Niger in Conakry on Sunday.
"We are with him, we all support it," Guinea captain Kamil
Zayatte said on state television on Wednesday.
Constant, who had said that there were "too many problems in
the national team", refused to play at the Nations Cup finals in
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon at the start of the year and also
missed June's start of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
Guinean sports minister, the former Liverpool striker
Aboubacar Titi Camara, told a local radio station that he
personally negotiated the return of French-born Constant, who
helped Guinea to qualify for the last Nations Cup.
