CONAKRY, Sept 5 AC Milan midfielder Kevin Constant has ended his international exile and arrived to play for Guinea in their African Nations Cup final-round, first-leg qualifier against Niger in Conakry on Sunday.

"We are with him, we all support it," Guinea captain Kamil Zayatte said on state television on Wednesday.

Constant, who had said that there were "too many problems in the national team", refused to play at the Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon at the start of the year and also missed June's start of the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Guinean sports minister, the former Liverpool striker Aboubacar Titi Camara, told a local radio station that he personally negotiated the return of French-born Constant, who helped Guinea to qualify for the last Nations Cup. (Reporting by Samb Saliou; Editing by Mark Gleeson and Clare Fallon)