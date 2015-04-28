CONAKRY, April 28 Former French international Luis Fernandez was confirmed as the new coach of Guinea on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation that the 55-year-old would take charge of the west African country.

Fernandez has signed a 20-month contact, with an option for an extension, a statement from the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) said.

He will take charge of bids to qualify for the 2017 African Nations Cup in Gabon and the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Fernandez's last job was as national coach of Israel and his other coaching posts have included two stints at Paris St Germain, where he also spent the bulk of his playing days, and Spanish clubs Athletic Bilbao, Espanyol and Real Betis.

Fernandez, who has spent the last years as a high profile radio pundit in France, takes over from compatriot Michel Dussuyer, who departed the job despite Guinea reaching the quarter-final of the Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea in January.

Guinea begin qualification for the 2017 Nations Cup in June with a home tie against Swaziland.

But the country are still banned from hosting any international football matches because of the Ebola virus outbreak, forced to play their home games at a neutral venue. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)