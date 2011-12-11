Dec 11 African soccer's governing body (CAF) said it was "disappointed" that its president Issa Hayatou has been reprimanded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) even though the Cameroonian admitted receiving payments from a defunct firm at the heart of a corruption affair.

Hayatou told the IOC's ethics commission that he was paid by FIFA's former marketing agency International Sport and Leisure (ISL) in 1995. The IOC said such an action constituted a conflict of interest and reprimanded him.

"President Hayatou never received the said sum for his personal account and could not, therefore, use it for personal needs. No conflict of interest, therefore, can be charged against him," CAF said in a statement on Sunday.

"It is recalled that the general principle of law, which is binding on all, provides that the accused should be given the benefit of doubt.

"CAF regrets that all documents and evidence provided were not considered, even as its Executive Committee had approved the donation as recorded in its minutes. Rejecting all these documents demonstrate disrespect and lack of consideration of the IOC towards the Pan-African institution."

Hayatou was not an IOC member at the time the payment was made and the decision on Thursday does not affect his duties or rights within the IOC. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar in London, editing by Mark Meadows)