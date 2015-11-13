CAIRO Nov 13 Acting FIFA president Issa Hayatou has undergone a successful kidney transplant and will continue leading soccer's world governing body for the foreseeable future, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Friday.

CAF president Hayatou, who has suffered with kidney problems for some time, plans to rest for few days.

"I am pleased with the positive news given by the medical personnel," CAF secretary general Hicham El Amrani said in a statement.

"In the coming days, I will be in regular contact with him and I'm glad to know that in future, he will be back on our side,"

The 69-year-old Hayatou became FIFA's interim president when Sepp Blatter was suspended last month while under investigation by the ruling body's ethics committee.

Hayatou, who has been a member of FIFA's executive for the last 25 years, is the organisation's most senior vice-president.