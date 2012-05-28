May 28 Ivory Coast on Monday named former France
international Sabri Lamouchi as their new coach after sacking
Francois Zahoui in a surprise move less than week before they
begin World Cup qualification.
A brief statement from the Ivory Coast football federation
announced the change and thanked Zahoui for his work but gave no
other details.
Zahoui took the Ivorians to the final of the African Nations
Cup in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon earlier this year where they
went through the tournament without conceding a goal but lost on
penalties to Zambia in the final.
Lamouchi, capped 12 times by France and who played at
Auxerre, Monaco, Parma, Inter Milan and Olympique Marseille
among others, has no previous coaching experience.
