May 28 Ivory Coast on Monday named former France international Sabri Lamouchi as their new coach after sacking Francois Zahoui in a surprise move less than week before they begin World Cup qualification.

A brief statement from the Ivory Coast football federation announced the change and thanked Zahoui for his work but gave no other details.

Zahoui took the Ivorians to the final of the African Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon earlier this year where they went through the tournament without conceding a goal but lost on penalties to Zambia in the final.

Lamouchi, capped 12 times by France and who played at Auxerre, Monaco, Parma, Inter Milan and Olympique Marseille among others, has no previous coaching experience.