ABIDJAN Oct 9 Kolo Toure marked his return to international football after a drugs ban with a goal on Sunday but it was brother Yaya Toure who ensured Ivory Coast finished with the only 100 percent record in the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Yaya Toure's injury time goal gave the Ivorians a modest 2-1 win over Burundi in Abidjan to ensure six wins out of six in their group.

The Ivorians had already made sure of their qualification berth by the halfway mark of the campaign.

Kolo Toure opened the scoring in the 77th minute but Burundi equalised through Dugary Ndabashinze with five minutes left, only to have a credible result snatched from them on the stroke of time.

Kolo Toure ended a six months drug ban one day before the Ivorians' last qualifier in Rwanda in early September but although a part of the squad for that match, did not play.

The Manchester City defender admitted taking a diet pill after failing a drugs test in March.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Justin Palmer

