ABIDJAN Feb 29 English Premier League trio Salomon Kalou and the Toure brothers, Kolo and Yaya, became the latest players to withdraw from the Ivory Coast squad for Wednesday's home friendly against Guinea in Abidjan.

Regular captain Didier Drogba withdrew earlier this week and the striker has since been joined by Chelsea team mate Kalou, the Manchester City duo, and four other Europe-based players, the Ivorian federation said on its website. (www.fif-ci.com)

Five of the eight missing players were injured, according to the federation, including defender Kolo Toure, who has not played since the African Nations Cup final defeat to Zambia on Feb. 12.

Midfielder Yaya Toure traveled to Abidjan after playing for Manchester City on Saturday but has since been ruled out, the federation said, adding administrative problems were behind Kalou's failure to turn up but gave no further details.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)

