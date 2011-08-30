ABIDJAN Aug 30 Talismanic captain Didier Drogba has withdrawn from Ivory Coast's African Nations Cup qualifier in Rwanda on Saturday after being concussed while playing for Chelsea at the weekend.

The Ivorian Football Federation said on Tuesday the striker would not be replaced in the squad for the Group H game in Kigali.

Drogba, who has scored 49 goals for his country, was hurt in an aerial collision with Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy during Chelsea's 3-1 win in the Premier League on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but later discharged.

"It gave us a big fright and he will not travel to Kigali," coach Francois Zahoui told the Ivorian Football Federation's website (www.fif-ci.com). "All the team are thinking about him and hope he makes a rapid recovery."

Ivory Coast, who have already qualified for next year's finals, are bidding to keep up their 100 percent record in the group.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more sports stories