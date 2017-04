ABU DHABI Jan 11 Salomon Kalou scored a late winner as the Ivory Coast warmed up for the African Nations Cup with a 1-0 win over Nigeria in a friendly international at Sheikh Zayed Sports City on Sunday.

Cheick Tiote took advantage of a Nigerian error to cross for Kalou to score in the 84th minute.

The Ivory Coast compete in Group D at the Nations Cup, which starts in Equatorial Guinea on Saturday. The Ivorians meet Guinea, Mali and Cameroon in their three first round matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ian Chadband)