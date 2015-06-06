ABIDJAN, June 6 African champions Ivory Coast are in turmoil just one week ahead of the start of the African Nations Cup qualifiers, having yet to name a squad after top players failed to respond to call-ups, local media reported on Saturday.

Ivorian Football Federation officials are attempting to persuade key squad members to travel to Gabon for next Sunday's Group I fixture, which marks the start of the defence of the title they won in February.

No squad has yet been finalised with the match one week away. Media reports said officials admitted there was little enthusiasm among several leading players to play following a long-running controversy over the non-payment of promised bonuses from their Nations Cup win in Equatorial Guinea.

African Footballer of the Year Yaya Toure, Serge Aurier, Gervinho and Salomon Kalou were in talks with officials, the reports added.

The situation is exacerbated by the departure last month of coach Herve Renard, who quit to join French Ligue 1 club Lille.

Ibrahim Kamara has been appointed caretaker coach but the Ivorian federation have put an advertisement on their website (www.fedivoir.com) for a new coach. A deadline of June 15 has been imposed for applicants.

Although part of the qualifying process, matches involving Gabon in Group I will not count towards the final standings.

Gabon are 2017 tournament hosts and qualify automatically. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Toby Davis)