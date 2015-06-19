ABIDJAN, June 19 Former France manager Raymond Domenech and well-travelled Giovanni Trapattoni are on a list of 60 coaches named as candidates to take over as national coach of the Ivory Coast.

The African champions are looking for a coach to replace Herve Renard, who led them to the African Nations Cup title in February but has since taken over at Ligue 1 club Lille.

The Ivorian federation published all 60 names on their website (www.fedivoir.com) on Friday, saying a specially-tasked commission would create a shortlist for the federation to decide from by the end of the month or early in July.

Domenech, who was in charge of France at two World Cups, is joined on the list by compatriots Jose Anigo, formerly of Olympique Marseille, and Frederic Antonetti, who was last in charge at Stade Rennes.

The 76-year-old Trapattoni, who has served of national coach of Italy and Ireland, is one of 19 Italians on the list. There are also candidates from Belgium, Germany, Portugal, Serbia, Spain and one Englishman - Dave Jones, whose last job was at Sheffield Wednesday two years ago.

Stephen Keshi, who won the Nations Cup with his native Nigeria in 2013, is one of only two Africans on the list and appears among the 60 despite last month signing a new contract to stay on as Nigeria coach.

The Ivory Coast, without injured captain Yaya Toure, played out a goalless draw against Gabon in Libreville on Sunday where under-20 coach Ibrahima Kamara was temporarily in charge. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)