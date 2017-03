(Changes date to Jan 7)

ABU DHABI Jan 7 Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has been released from hospital after being admitted with a heavy fever over the weekend, the country's football federation said.

Manchester City's Toure, named African Footballer of the Year last month, missed the first two days of training in Abu Dhabi where his country's national team are preparing for the African Nations Cup finals in South Africa.

Toure's brother Kolo told the Manchester City website www.mcfc.com that his brother was "back on his feet".

"Yaya had a couple of days off," he said.

The Ivorians have a warm-up match with Egypt in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 14 and depart for South Africa on Jan 16.

Their first Group D match at the tournament is against Togo in Rustenburg on Jan. 22.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Martyn Herman)