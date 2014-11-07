ABIDJAN Nov 7 Beleaguered Ivory Coast have turned to veterans Kolo Toure and Didier Zokora to help them secure African Nations Cup qualification later this month, the Ivorian Football federation said on Friday.

Both have not played since the World Cup in June and July with Zokora announcing his retirement from the international game after the arrival of new coach Herve Renard.

But the Frenchman has turned to the experienced pair as the Ivorians need victory over Sierra Leone on Nov. 14 and Cameroon on Nov. 19 to make sure of a top two place in Group D. Both matches are in Abidjan.

The Ivory Coast lost at home to the Democratic Republic of Congo in their last qualifier to drop to third in the standings.

Cameroon top the table with 10 points while the Congolese sit on six points, alongside the Ivorians.

Renard issued first call-ups for left back Adama Traore from Vitoria Guimaraes, who also has Australian nationality, and the Metz midfielder Cheick Doukoure.

But Seydou Doumbia, who scored two Champions League goals for CSKA Moscow against Manchester City in midweek, was left out after asking for time off to rest an ankle injury he has been nursing, he explained on his Facebook page. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)