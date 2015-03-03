ABIDJAN, March 3 Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boubacar Barry has announced his retirement from international football a month after his heroics helped his country win the African Nations Cup.

"After many years in the national team it is time to give way to a new generation," wrote the 35-year-old in a letter to the Ivory Coast government released on Tuesday.

"I've been delighted to contribute to the national team and to bring some delight to the Ivorian people."

Barry won the first of his 86 caps in a World Cup qualifier in 2000 but only became regular for his country at the World Cup in Germany six year later. He played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and at six successive Nations Cup tournaments.

Barry, who plays for Belgian club Lokeren, was dropped by new coach Herve Renard last October but when new first choice Sylvain Gbohouo was hurt on the eve of the Nations Cup final against Ghana last month, he was drafted back into the team.

He emerged the unlikely hero as he saved a penalty in the shootout and scored one himself to bring Ivory Coast a long awaited title with 9-8 win on penalties after a goalless draw against neighbours Ghana. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)