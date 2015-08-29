ABIDJAN Aug 29 Wilfried Bony has pulled out of the Ivory Coast squad for their African Nations Cup qualifier against Sierra Leone next week because of a leg injury, the Ivorian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.

Bony suffered a cut on his leg in training on Thursday and did not play for his Premier League club Manchester City in Saturday's win over Watford.

City manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday that the striker would be out of action for between seven and 10 days. Ivory Coast's Group I qualifier against Sierra Leone is on Sept. 6.

Bony's City team mate Yaya Toure was left out when the Ivorian squad was named on Thursday, with coach Michel Dussuyer saying the 32-year-old midfielder wanted time to consider his future in international football.

The Ivorian captain appeared to suffer from the physical exertions of competing for his country last season, notably when the Ivory Coast won the 2015 African Nations Cup tournament in Equatorial Guinea. He returned to Manchester with a marked dip in form. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Clare Fallon)