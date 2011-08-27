ABIDJAN Aug 27 Manchester City defender Kolo
Toure is set make his return from a six-month drug ban in an
African Nations Cup qualifier one day after his suspension ends
early next month.
The Ivory Coast has added the 30-year-old to its squad for
the Sept. 3 match against Rwanda in Kigali, the country's
football federation said on its website (www.fif-ci.com).
The match takes place just 24 hours after the ban imposed on
the defender expires, with Toure sidelined for six months
following a failed drugs test resulting from a diet pill his
wife had given him.
The Ivorian federation said it had sought clearance from
world soccer governing body FIFA before adding Toure to a 21-man
squad named earlier in the week.
They were told FIFA had no objection to the player training
with the rest of his national team mates next week in
preparation for the qualifier.
In May, an English FA commission said Toure admitted the
offence after taking "water tablets" obtained through his wife
and found there no intent "to enhance sporting performance or to
mask the use of a performance enhancing substance".
The ban saw Toure miss the final three months of last
season, including the FA Cup victory where City ended a 35-year
wait for a trophy.
His first potential game back for his club is against Wigan
Athletic on Sept. 10.
The Ivory Coast have already qualified for next year's
Nations Cup finals but will be seeking to maintain a 100 percent
record in Group H.
