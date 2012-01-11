Jan 11 Ivory Coast coach Francois Zahoui named the following 23-man squad for the African Nations Cup which starts on Jan. 21.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Boubacar Barry (Lokeren), Gerard Gnanhouan (US Avranches), Daniel Yeboah (ASEC Abidjan).

Defenders: Arthur Boka (VfB Stuttgart), Benjamin Brou Angoua (Valenciennes), Soulemanye Bamba (Leicester City), Emmanuel Eboue (Galatasaray), Igor Lolo (Kuban Krasnodar), Siaka Tiene (Paris St Germain), Kolo Toure (Manchester City), Didier Zokora (Trabzonspor).

Midfielders: Kafoumba Coulibaly (Nice), Jean-Jacques Gosso Gosso (Orduspor), Max Gradel (St Etienne), Didier Ya Konan (Hannover 96), Ismael Tiote (Newcastle United), Yaya Toure (Manchester City).

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Vitesse Arnhem), Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow), Didier Drogba (Chelsea), Gervinho (Arsenal), Salomon Kalou (Chelsea), Abdelkader Keita (Al Sadd).

