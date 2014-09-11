YAOUNDE, Sept 11 Ivory Coast fullback Serge Aurier, who was knocked unconscious in Wednesday's African Nations Cup qualifier against Cameroon, has been declared fine by the doctors, the Ivorian Football Federation said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Paris St Germain defender was knocked cold after an aerial clash with Cameroon captain Stephane Mbia early in the second half of the match in Yaounde and looked to be having convulsions as he lay prone on the pitch.

It led to a panicked reaction from his team mates, who were waving their arms furiously for the doctors and medical support staff to attend to the player.

"The shock of the blow he received to head caused the movement but he did not have convulsions," Cyril Dah, the Ivorian federation medical chief, said in a statement.

Aurier was to be taken to a hospital for observation but he made a quick recovery at the stadium and stayed on to watch Cameroon win the contest 4-1. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)