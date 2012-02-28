Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Feb 28 Kenya midfielder MacDonald Mariga is refusing to play in Wednesday's African Nations Cup qualifier against Togo because he has not been refunded for paying for his own air tickets to fulfill recent call-ups.
Kenyan football officials confirmed the impasse with the Italy-based midfielder but refused any further comment.
"Our attention has been drawn to the fact that Mr. MacDonald Mariga has decided not to play because he has not been refunded the money he used in purchasing four air tickets," a statement said on Tuesday.
"We do not want to respond at the moment as all our energies are geared towards the Kenya v Togo match tomorrow."
Mariga, on loan this season to Parma from Inter Milan, arrived in Nairobi on Sunday but has refused to train ahead of the first round, first leg qualifier against Togo.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.