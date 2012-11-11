NAIROBI Nov 11 Tusker retained the Kenyan Premier League title on Saturday at the end of a dramatic three-way tussle.

They triumphed ahead of the country's two biggest supported club - Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, who had looked better placed for glory.

While Tusker won 3-0 away against Nairobi City Stars, Gor Mahia choked at the last hurdle seeing their two point advantage overturned as they were held to a draw while the Leopards lost.

Gor Mahia, seeking a first title since 1995, had a capacity crowd backing them at home in Nairobi to Thika United but a goalkeeping error saw them go a goal behind and they were unable to turn around the result, drawing 1-1 in the end.

Leopards might have taken the title on goal difference after Gor Mahia's slip up had they won their last match at Chemelil Sugar but were beaten 1-0 instead.

Tusker finished the season on 60 points, one more than Gor Mahia and three ahead of Leopards.