NAIROBI Dec 18 Former France manager Henri Michel has stepped down as coach of Kenya three months after taking the job, citing differences over the terms of his contract.

Michel, 65, lost two friendly matches in a brief tenure before declining to go with the Kenya team to the East and Central African Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda this month where they finished runners-up.

"I could not find an amicable agreement regarding my compliance with several provisions of my contract," Michel said in a statement on Tuesday.

It ends another national team job for the widely travelled Michel who has coached in 12 countries since leaving his job with the French national team in 1988.

The Frenchman has coached at four World Cups with four teams - France in 1986, Cameroon in 1994, Morocco in 1998 and the Ivory Coast in 2006.

He has also been the national team coach of the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

Kenya have named James Nandwa as his replacement. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)