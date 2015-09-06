MASERU, Sept 6 Two goals in the last three minutes from El Arabi Soudani gave Algeria a 3-1 win away to Lesotho in their African Nations Cup qualifier and a second victory in the Group J campaign.

A header from Mehdi Zeffane's cross in the 87th minute was followed by a second on the stroke of full time as Soudani was set up by Yacine Brahimi.

It proved a late escape for Africa's top-ranked team as they struggled against an aggressive Lesotho at altitude in the Setsoto Stadium in the capital of the small southern African mountain kingdom.

Algeria took the lead through Faouzi Ghoulam, who was set up by Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez after 32 minutes.

But the advantage lasted just six minutes before Ralekoti Mokhahlane equalised for Lesotho.

Algeria opened their campaign in June with a 4-0 home win over the Seychelles.

Lesotho have lost both their first group games.