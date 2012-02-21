Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
(Adds dropped word in headline)
Feb 21 Liberia have fired their Italian coach Roberto Landi just one week before they begin their quest to qualify for next year's African Nations Cup finals.
Landi had been in charge for less than a year but was dismissed at the weekend, Liberia Football Association president Musa Bility said in a statement on Tuesday.
No reason was given for the sacking but Liberia won just twice in eight matches under Landi and their defeat to an understrength Nigeria in a friendly last week was the side's first home loss in almost six years.
Thomas Kojo has been appointed as caretaker manager for the first round, first leg qualifying match at home to Namibia next Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more African soccer click on
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)