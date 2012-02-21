(Adds dropped word in headline)

Feb 21 Liberia have fired their Italian coach Roberto Landi just one week before they begin their quest to qualify for next year's African Nations Cup finals.

Landi had been in charge for less than a year but was dismissed at the weekend, Liberia Football Association president Musa Bility said in a statement on Tuesday.

No reason was given for the sacking but Liberia won just twice in eight matches under Landi and their defeat to an understrength Nigeria in a friendly last week was the side's first home loss in almost six years.

Thomas Kojo has been appointed as caretaker manager for the first round, first leg qualifying match at home to Namibia next Wednesday.

