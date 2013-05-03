May 3 The president of Liberia's football association, Musa Bility, has been banned from all soccer activities for six months for using confidential Confederation of African Football (CAF) documents without permission, CAF announced on Thursday.

The documents were executive committee minutes, but no further details of the decision were provided by CAF's disciplinary committee.

A $10,000 fine was also imposed on the Liberia Football Association, a CAF statement said.

Earlier this year, Bility was at the forefront of an unsuccessful bid to overturn a change to CAF election rules that ensured long serving African football leader Issa Hayatou recently won another term as CAF president.

Last September, a specially convened CAF Congress passed new election rules that allow only the organisation's executive committee members with full voting rights to stand for the presidency, a thinly veiled effort to eliminate Hayatou's rival Jacques Anouma from March's election.

Bility led a legal challenge to those changes but had his case rejected by the Swiss-based Court for Arbitration in Sport.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)