MONROVIA, Sept 2 Liberia will host their first full international match since the lifting of an Ebola ban when they play Tunisia in an African Nations Cup qualifier in Monrovia on Saturday.

Liberia last hosted an international in May 2014 when they beat Lesotho 1-0 in a Nations Cup qualifier in the capital.

They were subsequently banned from hosting any international soccer as the outbreak of Ebola virus led to some 4,800 deaths in the west African country.

The suspension was lifted this May when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the country fee of the deadly haemorrhagic fever.

However, two neighbours -- Guinea and Sierra Leone -- remain barred from hosting internationals due to Ebola concerns.

Sierra Leone have taken their 'home' qualifier against African champions Ivory Coast to Port Harcourt in Nigeria on Sunday.

Guinea are away in Zimbabwe this weekend. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)