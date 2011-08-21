JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 - Libya coach Marco Paqueta said he was on the verge of quitting in the next few days as the continued participation of his side in the African Nations Cup qualifiers was in doubt.

"It is increasingly difficult to give continuity to my work with the Libya team," the 53-year-old Brazilian tweeted at the weekend (twitter.com/#!/Marcopaqueta). "I think this time next week we will have a conclusion."

Libya's next African Nations Cup qualifier against Mozambique has been confirmed for the neutral venue of Bamako in Mali on Sept. 3, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said, but the match seems increasingly unlikely to go ahead.

Rebel advances on the capital Tripoli have cut off the road to neighbouring Tunisia, which is the route that players and clubs teams from Libya have taken since February to fulfil continental competition commitments, following the NATO air blockade.

In July it was reported that four national team members had defected to the rebels.

Libya still have a strong chance of qualifying but there are doubts about their ability to field a team in two weeks' time.

Paqueta, who signed a four-year contract to take charge of the side last June, has been based in Brazil since leaving Libya in March, flying to Tunisia to meet up with his players who have had two internationals since the rebellion started.

Both games were qualifiers against the Comoros Islands. Libya won 3-0 in Mali in March and drew 1-1 away in June. (Editing by Clare Fallon)