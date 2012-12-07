TRIPOLI Dec 7 Libya have entered two teams in next year's African club competitions despite not having a functioning domestic league in the country for almost two years.

The Libya Football Federation have entered Al Ittihad from Tripoli into the African Champions League and Al Nasr of Benghazi in the African Confederation Cup.

They are being entered on the basis they were the last champions and cup winners before the country's league was brought to an abrupt halt by the outbreak of the civil war that led to the overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The last league games were played in February 2011, although Al Ittihad continued to play in African competition for four months but had to forfeit their 'home' games.

Gaddafi's son Saadi, now exiled to neighbouring Niger, played at Al Ittihad, who were closely associated with the old regime.

An attempt three months ago by the Libyan federation to re-start the league was postponed for security fears.

The draws for the 2013 Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions will be conducted in Cairo on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer)