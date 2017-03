CAPE TOWN Aug 23 Libya have been removed as hosts of the 2017 African Nations Cup finals as fighting in the country continues to rage, delaying plans to build new stadiums for the 16-team tournament.

The Confederation of African Football are inviting new bidders for the tournament, it said on its Twitter page (@CAF_Media) on Saturday.

Countries wishing to host the tournament have until Sept. 30 to send in expressions of interest, it added.

Libya were originally scheduled to host the Nations Cup in 2013 but because of their civil war, which led to the overthrow of long standing dictator Muammar Gaddafi, swapped with 2017 hosts South Africa.