By Mohammed Al Tommy
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Feb 20 Libyan soccer fans
of all ages came out to cheer the first international matches
played in the North African country since the conflict that
ousted Muammar Gaddafi amid hope Monday's games would be the
start of many more to come.
CSKA Sofia, the 31-times Bulgarian champions, were the first
foreign team to play in Libya after the uprising against
Gaddafi's rule erupted on Feb. 17 last year.
Although the "Benina Martyrs" stadium in the eastern city of
Benghazi was not full, about 1,000 Libyan men, women and
children came to support the two home sides playing, Al Ahli
Tripoli and Al Nasr Benghazi.
"We feel more comfortable now. We watched football matches
without interest during the revolution but it is different now
and it feels great," Libyan fan Saad Mohammed al-Breghathy,
said. "I wish the Libyan national team all the best as well for
Libyan football in general."
Waving the red, green and black flag of Libya's new National
Transitional Council, as well as those for local teams, the
crowd watched three 45-minute games, cheering loudly when the
first goal - by Al Ahli Tripoli - was scored.
Al Ahli Tripoli beat CSKA Sofia 1-0 but the Bulgarian team
went on to beat Al Nasr Benghazi 1-0 in the second match. The
two Libyan teams then played each other, with Al Nasr Benghazi
beating Al Ahli Tripoli 1-0.
During the game, men in the crowd beat drums as the crowd
chanted slogans such as "Raise the Libyan flag" and "Whether you
like it or not, Benghazi was the spark", referring to the start
of Libyan uprising in the eastern city, which lies about 1,000
km from the capital Tripoli.
The crowd set off small fireworks during the breaks and sang
Libya's national anthem.
"This game and similar games will allow the Libyan
championship to start again," said spectator Majdi al-Agouri,
who works at Benghazi airport.
The Libyan league has been suspended since last February but
clubs have continued to play in continental competitions by
forfeiting their right to play at home in knockout ties, which
were reduced to a single match at their opponent's ground.
The national team used Mali and Egypt as their home grounds
in the African Nations Cup qualifiers and reached the finals,
which were co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.
(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Wildey)