ANTANANARIVO, Sept 4 Second half goals
from Joseph Yobo and Victor Obinna gave Nigeria a 2-0 away
in Madagascar on Sunday to keep alive hopes of African Nations
Cup qualification.
Nigeria kept pace with Group B leaders Guinea, who they will
host in the final qualifying match next month. The two sides
have 10 points but Guinea were playing Ethiopia later on Sunday.
Captain Yobo scored from a John Obi Mikel corner in the 68th
minute and Obinna hit home a long-range shot for a second eight
minutes later in a result that will have provided much relief
for the beleaguered Nigerians.
Nigeria coach Samson Siaisa, who earlier this week
criticised his top players for a casual attitude towards
national team duty, dropped long-standing first-choice
goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who had led a team sit-in over
dissatisfaction with travel arrangements.
Nigeria now travel from Madagascar to Bangladesh where they
play Argentina in a friendly on Tuesday.
