ANTANANARIVO Aug 31 Madagascar have sacked their
entire national team and will replace them with under-23 players
for Sunday's African Nations Cup qualifier against Nigeria,
officials said on Wednesday.
The team was disbanded after poor performances in this
month's Indian Ocean Islands Games and a row over allowance
payments.
Frank Rajaonarisamba has also replaced Maurice Mosa as
coach.
"We already felt the atmosphere in the team was not serene
before the team left for the Games," Malagasy Football
Federation vice president Doda Andriamiasasoa told the country's
L'Express newspaper.
"The players had demanded more money and boycotted training.
Such behaviour is unworthy of players called to defend the
colours of their country."
The country's Olympic team will now take on the powerful
Nigeria in Antananarivo on Sunday, a decision that boosts
Nigeria's hopes of catching up Group B leaders Guinea.
Madagascar lie bottom of the group with one point from four
games.
