LILONGWE Oct 13 Ghana became the first country to qualify for next year's African Nations Cup finals after debutant Afriyie Acquah scored the only goal to secure an away victory over Malawi on Saturday.

Acquah, brought into the squad as a late replacement, struck after four minutes of the final round, second leg tie in Lilongwe to ensure Ghana's progress.

The 1-0 win followed a 2-0 home triumph in last month's first leg.

Ghana were one of the favourites at the last Nations Cup but were upset in the semi-finals by eventual winners Zambia. They finished fourth in the 2012 finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

The next Nations Cup is in South Africa from Jan. 19 to Feb. 10.