BAMAKO Jan 6 Barcelona midfielder Seydou
Keita's much-anticipated rehabilitation in Mali's national team
has been completed with his inclusion in the preliminary squad
for the African Nations Cup finals.
Keita's clashes with officials over conditions around the
side, plus his desire to concentrate on his club career,
threatened his international career and led to a 20-month hiatus
from the international game after the 2010 Nations Cup finals in
Angola.
He was persuaded back after discussions with coach Alain
Giresse in time to help Mali qualify for the 2012 finals in
Equatorial Guinea and Gabon and has featured in three games
since September.
The 27-strong squad announced by the Mali Football
Federation will prepare for the Nations Cup in Togo from Jan.
11-20 before heading to Gabon where they play in Group D against
Botswana, Ghana and Guinea.
It will be cut to 23 players next week.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Soumbeyla Diakite (Stade Malien), Oumar Sissoko
(Metz, France), Alimamy Sogoba (Real Bamako)
Defenders: Ousmane Berthe (Jomo Cosmos, South Africa),
Idrissa Coulibaly (Esperance, Tunisia), Ousmane Coulibaly (Stade
Brest, France), Drissa Diakite (Nice, France), Mohamed Fofana
(Toulouse, France), Cedric Kante (Panathinakos, Greece),
Abdoulaye Maiga (USM Alger, Algeria), Mouhamadou Ndiaye (Vitoria
Guimaraes, Portugal), Amadou Sidibe (AJ Auxerre, France), Adama
Tamboura (Metz, France)
Midfielders: Samba Diakite (Nancy, France), Cheick Fatamady
Diarra (Stade Rennes, France), Seydou Keita (Barcelona, Spain),
Souleymane Keita (Sivasspor, Turkey), Sidi Kone (Olympique Lyon,
France), Samba Sow (Racing Lens, France) Abdou Traore (Girondins
Bordeaux, France), Bakaye Traore (Nancy, France), Kalilou Traore
(OB Odense, Denmark), Mahamane Traore (Metz, France)
Forwards: Garra Dembele (SC Freiburg, Germany), Cheick
Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux, France), Modibo Maiga
(Sochaux, France), Mustapha Yatabare (En Avant Guingamp,
France).
