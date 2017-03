(Adds replacement for Diabate)

BAMAKO Jan 2 Mali have called up forward Mohamed Traore for this month's African Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea, coach Henryk Kasperzack told the MaliFootball.com Twitter feed on Friday.

The Sudan-based Traore, who plays for Al Merreikh, replaces the injured Cheick Diabate.

Girondins Bordeaux forward Diabate is likely to be out for four months because of knee surgery.

Mali are in Group D along with Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Guinea. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)