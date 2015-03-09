BAMAKO, March 9 Mali have parted ways with coach Henryk Kasperczak after their failure to get past the first round at the African Nations Cup finals, the Mali Football Federation said on Monday.

It ended a second spell in charge of the west African country's national team for the 68-year-old former Poland World Cup player.

Kasperczak took Mali to fourth place at the 2002 Nations Cup, which they hosted, but in his second spell the team were eliminated in the first round in Equatorial Guinea after the drawing of lots.

Mali finished tied with Guinea after each country had drawn their three group games 1-1 and had to be separated by turning to a rare form of tie-breaking.

Kasperczak has also coached Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia and participated in six Nations Cup finals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)