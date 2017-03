Oct 8 Former France international midfielder Corentin Martins has been named as the new coach of Mauritania but no details of the 45-year-old's contract were given by the country's football federation in a statement confirming the appointment on Tuesday.

Martins, who has limited coaching experience with lower-league Quimper and Stade Brest in the French league, replaces compatriot Patrice Neveu, who was fired after Mauritania were eliminated from African Nations Cup qualifiers in August. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John O'Brien)