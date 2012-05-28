RABAT May 28 Coastal club Moghreb Tetouan won their first Moroccan league title with a 1-0 win over FUS Rabat in the final game of the season on Monday.

A 50th-minute goal from Abdelkarim Benhania lifted Tetouan to 61 points, four more than second-placed FUS Rabat.

The two unfancied teams had emerged as the only contenders for the title going into the final weekend of the season and by a quirk of fate were drawn to play each other.

Hosts FUS Rabat needed to win while a draw would have been good enough for Tetouan, who will now play in next year's African Champions League.

