RABAT May 28 Coastal club Moghreb Tetouan won
their first Moroccan league title with a 1-0 win over FUS Rabat
in the final game of the season on Monday.
A 50th-minute goal from Abdelkarim Benhania lifted Tetouan
to 61 points, four more than second-placed FUS Rabat.
The two unfancied teams had emerged as the only contenders
for the title going into the final weekend of the season and by
a quirk of fate were drawn to play each other.
Hosts FUS Rabat needed to win while a draw would have been
good enough for Tetouan, who will now play in next year's
African Champions League.
