CASABLANCA Jan 6 African Champions League finalists Wydad Casablanca have parted with coach Michel Decastel, the Moroccan club said on its website (www.wydad.com) on Friday.

The Swiss-born coach could now be headed to Tunisian side Esperance, who beat Wydad 1-0 on aggregate in the two-legged final in November.

Tunisian newspaper Le Temps on Friday reported Decastel was being sought as a replacement for Esperance's Nabil Maaloul, who stepped down on Wednesday telling a news conference in Tunis he needed rest.

Decastel, 56, previously coached Esperance for the 2002-03 season.

His departure from Wydad followed a run of poor league results. Decastel had only been in the job since the middle of last year but had taken the club to their first Champions League final in almost 20 years.

