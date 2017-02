CASABLANCA, Sept 15 Eric Gerets was fired by Morocco on Saturday, less than a week after a 2-0 defeat in Mozambique left their hopes of African Nations Cup qualification in the balance.

The former Belgian international is the second coach in three days to lose a high-profile African job following Cameroon's decision to suspend Denis Lavagne until the end of his contract next month.

Gerets was in charge of Morocco for almost two years. He started well but has come under increasing pressure recently after a series of poor results.

His contract was terminated after a meeting of the Morocco Football Federation, committee member Karim Alem told the official MAP news agency. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Durban; editing by Tony Jimenez)