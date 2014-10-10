RABAT Oct 10 Morocco's government wants January's Nations Cup soccer finals in the north African country to be postponed because of fears over the Ebola virus, state news agency MAP reported on Friday.

A delegation from the country's youth and sports ministry plans to meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Issa Hayatou to examine a report by the Morocco health ministry into the possible dangers of hosting the event amid the Ebola crisis sweeping west Africa.

Last month the Moroccan government ordered a detailed report into the possibility that the tournament, scheduled to run from Jan. 17 to Feb, 8, might lead to the disease spreading.

More than 4,000 people have died from the highly contagious virus in Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone but Morocco has not reported any cases.

Ironically, Morocco is on Saturday allowing Guinea to host their scheduled Nations Cup qualifier against Ghana in Casablanca because CAF has banned matches in that country. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Kenn Ferris)