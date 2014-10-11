JOHANNESBURG Oct 11 Organisers have no intention of changing the dates of next year's African Nations Cup even though hosts Morocco called for a postponement of the finals because of fears over the Ebola virus.

But the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said on Saturday it would meet the Moroccan government next month, sending a high-powered delegation to discuss the issue in Rabat led by its president Issa Hayatou.

The host nation's government made a shock announcement on Friday, saying it wanted the 16-team tournament from Jan. 17-Feb. 8 postponed following a report by its health ministry into the possible spread of the virus.

Last month the Moroccan government ordered a detailed report into the possibility that the tournament might spread the disease although no cases have yet been reported in the north African country. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)